New Zealand beat Namibia to close in on T20 WC semis

New Zealand beat Namibia to close in on T20 World Cup semis

Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat

AFP
AFP, Sharjah,
  • Nov 05 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 19:08 ist
New Zealand's players celebrate their win in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and New Zealand. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat.

In reply, Namibia were well set at 47-0 in the eighth over before they faded to 111-5.

New Zealand have six points, two ahead of Afghanistan and four in front of India who must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
Namibia
T20 World Cup
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

 