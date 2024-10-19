New Zealand beat Windies to reach T20 World Cup final despite Dottin heroics

<p>Dubai: West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin's brilliance with bat and ball could not prevent New Zealand from sailing into the final of the women's T20 World Cup with a thrilling eight-run victory in the second semi-final in Sharjah on Friday.</p><p>Dottin claimed 4-22 with the ball and then returned to smash 33 but West Indies, chasing 129 for victory, managed 120-8 from their 20 overs.</p><p>New Zealand will clash with South Africa, who stunned defending champions Australia in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final in Dubai, which will produce a new world champion.</p><p>Electing to bat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, New Zealand could not quite capitalise on their strong start and posted a modest 128-9.</p><p>Suzie Bates (26) and Georgia Plimmer (33) put on 48 runs for the opening stand but most New Zealand batters struggled to time the ball.</p><p>Dottin ran through their middle order but New Zealand managed to cross the 125-mark thanks to Isabella Gaze's unbeaten 20.</p><p>West Indies stumbled early in their innings as Eden Carson grabbed three key wickets to put New Zealand ahead.</p><p>Dottin was dropped three times, including twice off Lea Tahuhu, early in her knock which allowed West Indies to crawl back into the contest.</p><p>Dottin hit Tahuhu for back-to-back sixes to rub salt into her wound before Amelia Kerr finally dismissed the batter in the 17th over to effectively seal the fate of the match.</p><p>Needing 15 runs from the last over from Bates, West Indies managed only six.</p>.South Africa crush Australia to reach women's T20 World Cup final.<p>"I'm a bit emotional but really proud of the girls," player of the match Carson said.</p><p>"When Deandra Dottin was pumping us all over the place I thought 'oh no', but we stuck together, knew we could get it done and we got over the line in the end."</p><p>West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said their batters should have done better.</p><p>"...with the bat we probably just weren't able to get going early on and that put us under pressure early on," she said.</p><p>"We felt that based on the wicket they were probably a few runs short. We wanted to stay positive but we never really got it going."</p>