New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series

AFP
AFP, Auckland,
  Dec 18 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 15:48 ist
New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps ended on 156 for five with seven balls to spare after losing the toss and being set a target of 154.

Tim Seifert top-scored for the hosts with 57, while debutant paceman Jacob Duffy took four for 33.

Pakistan never recovered from a slow start, despite a fighting 42 from stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Haris Rauf was the tourists' best bowler, taking three for 29.

