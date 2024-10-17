New Zealand in dominant position after India's shocking collapse as visitors put 180/3 at end of Day 2 in Bengaluru

<p>Lowest ever Test score for India at Home. This bare fact tell you the story of a day that'll probably go down as one of the worst in India's Test history.</p><p>After bowling out India on a record low total of 46 all out, New Zealand managed to build a substantial lead of 134 runs over India as the visitors are 180/3 at the end of day 2 in the first of the three-match Test series at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. </p><p>New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored a timely half-century while three Indian spinners managed to pick one wicket each.</p>