New Zealand openers resist England after follow-on enforced

New Zealand discovered some top-order batting grit to stymie England's push for victory on day three of the second Test in Wellington on Sunday.

Asked to follow on 226 runs behind, having been dismissed in their first innings for 209 midway through the first session, New Zealand reached 40 without loss at lunch.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 27 and a watchful Devon Conway was 13 not out after seeing off 19 testing overs at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand still need a further 186 runs to avoid an innings defeat. They face a daunting task to save the match and deny England a 2-0 series sweep after losing the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

But they will take heart from their best start to an innings in the two-match series, which has been dominated by England's seam attack.

In their three previous innings, the home side had lost at least three wickets by the time they had reached 31.

The cautious second-innings batting was a contrast to a lively first hour's play, when New Zealand lost their last three first-innings wickets for 71 runs off just 11.2 overs.

Seamer Stuart Broad claimed all three wickets to finish with 4-61, his introduction halting a New Zealand charge led by Tim Southee.

The New Zealand captain was dismissed for 73 after blazing 50 runs off 30 balls on Sunday morning, his free-wheeling knock laced with six sixes, including three off one over bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Southee finished four runs short of his career-best score, achieved in his Test debut 15 years ago.

His dismissal was followed quickly by those of Tom Blundell for 38 and Matt Henry for six, prompting England captain Ben Stokes to enforce the follow-on after his side amassed 425-8 declared in their first innings.