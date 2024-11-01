New Zealand opt to bat against India in third and final Test

<p>Mumbai: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final Test here on Friday.</p>.<p>Pacer Mohammed Siraj returned the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has not fully recovered from his viral illness, in the only change to India's playing XI.</p>.<p>Having sealed the series 2-0, the visitors made two changes to their line-up.</p>.India face rare whitewash at home against New Zealand.<p>Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who starred in the Pune Test with a 13-wicket match haul is out with a side strain. Leg spinner Ish Sodhi replaced Santner while pacer Matt Henry has come in for Tim Southee.</p>.<p>Teams </p><p>India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.</p>.<p>New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel and William ORourke.</p>