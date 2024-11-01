Home
New Zealand opt to bat against India in third and final Test

Pacer Mohammed Siraj returned the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has not fully recovered from his viral illness, in the only change to India's playing XI.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:05 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 05:05 IST
