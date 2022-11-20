New Zealand opt to bowl first against India in 2nd T20I

The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday

PTI
PTI, Mount Maunganui,
  • Nov 20 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 11:45 ist
Indian cricket team in Mount Maunganui. Credit: PTI Photo

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.

