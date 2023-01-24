New Zealand opt to bowl first against India in final ODI

New Zealand opt to bowl first against India in 3rd ODI

India have already clinched the 3-match series 2-0

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 13:12 ist
Skippers Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham. Credit: PTI Photo

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI against India at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Team India has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match series.

This will be followed by a 3-match T20I series between the two teams, which is set to begin on Friday, at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium.

More to follow...

