<p>Ahmedabad: New Zealand pace bowler<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lockie-ferguson"> Lockie Ferguson</a> will return home on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their first child and miss the team's final Group D match of the T20 World Cup against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a>.</p>.<p>Head coach Rob Walter said the plan is for Ferguson to rejoin the squad to be available for the Super 8s of the tournament should they reach that stage.</p>.<p>New Zealand, who suffered a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in their Group D match here on Saturday, face Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” said Walter in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 Final | India vs Pakistan preview: Battle lines drawn for Desert Storm 3.0.<p>“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament.</p>.<p>“But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them.” </p><p>The 34-year-old Ferguson has taken four wickets for 108 runs in the three matches he has played so far. New Zealand are currently in the second spot in Group D table with four points. </p>