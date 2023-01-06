Cricket: 2nd Test between NZ, Pak ends in a draw

New Zealand, Pakistan share honours as second Test ends in draw

Chasing 319 for victory on a dramatic final day, Pakistan reached 304-9 when bad light stopped

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 19:15 ist
New Zealand's Matt Henry (L) celebrates with teammate Kane Williamson after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Agha Salman. Credit: AFP Photo

The two-test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a winless stalemate after the drawn second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 319 for victory on a dramatic final day, Pakistan reached 304-9 when bad light stopped play.

Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored for the hosts with a counter-attacking 118, while spinner Michael Bracewell was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming 4-75.

The opening test, also played in Karachi, ended in a draw as well. 

