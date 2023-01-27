New Zealand post 176/6; India yet to bat in 1st T20I

New Zealand post 176/6; India yet to bat in 1st T20I

Opener Devon Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Daryl Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59

AFP
AFP, Ranchi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 20:52 ist
New Zealand's batter Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Put in to bat, New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six against India in the first T20I here on Friday.

Opener Devon Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Daryl Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59.

For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19 in 2 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 