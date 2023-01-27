New Zealand post 176/6; India yet to bat in 1st T20I

Put in to bat, New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six against India in the first T20I here on Friday.
Opener Devon Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Daryl Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59.
For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19 in 2 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one wicket each.
Brief Score:
New Zealand: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award
Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again
Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why
Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records
Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt