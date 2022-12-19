New Zealand skipper Williamson, head coach Stead to miss tour of India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and head coach Gary Stead will miss the white-ball tour of India, starting next month, as part of their workload management.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have named split ODI squads for the away series against Pakistan, which begins on January 10, and India, scheduled to start on January 18.

Newly-appointed Test captain Tim Southee will also return home after the Pakistan tour to prepare for the home Test series against England in February.

In Wiliamson and Stead's absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis while batting coach Luke Ronchi will serve as the head coach in the three-match ODI series against India.

Ronchi will also be in charge as the head coach for the T20 series in India, the squad for which will be announced on January 9. He will be assisted by former New Zealand women's coach Bob Carter and former spinner Paul Wiseman.

All-rounder Mark Chapman and pacer Jacob Duffy will replace Williamson and Southee in the squad for the India tour.

In-form pace bowling all-rounder Henry Shipley has been handed a maiden call-up after impressing in the domestic circuit. He has been named in both squads.

The tall (1.96m) right-arm pacer and middle-order power batter was the leading wicket-taker in last season’s Super Smash.

"Henry's an exciting talent who we've had our eye on for a while," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

"He's taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we're delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team," he added.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi and batter Henry Nicholls, who had been omitted from the squad for the home ODI series against India, have also been named in both squads.

Meanwhile, pacer Kyle Jamieson still remains unavailable for selection as he recovers from a back injury. He last played for New Zealand in June.

Larsen said the two ODI series will help prepare for the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

"This is a great opportunity to take on two quality white-ball sides in sub-continental conditions. It’s going to be tough cricket against world-class opposition which should prove a real test of a player’s skill and temperament.

"With the one-day World Cup less than a year away in India, it’s the perfect time to be playing these sides at home as we look to nail down our game plans, and understand the different situations and conditions we may encounter."

Squads

For India: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley and Ish Sodhi.

For Pakistan: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.