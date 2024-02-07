New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test: Kiwis thrash Proteas by 281 runs

New Zealand took their time but eased to a comprehensive victory over an inexperienced South Africa side by 281 runs late on the fourth day of the first test on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Black Caps had held a first-innings lead of 349 and declared their second innings on 179 for four just before the start of play at Bay Oval to present the Proteas with an imposing victory target of 529.

They never looked like getting close to it but showed some resistance before seamer Kyle Jamieson (4-58) made key breakthroughs and spinner Mitchell Santner (3-59) mopped up the tail to bowl them out for 247.

"Pretty happy, I think any time you win a test match inside four days it's always pretty pleasing," said New Zealand skipper Tim Southee.