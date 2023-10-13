Home
LIVE
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live Score: NZ win toss, opt to bowl; Williamson returns from injury

Follow the live score and updates from match 11 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and Bangladesh being played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 08:03 IST

Highlights
08:0313 Oct 2023

08:0113 Oct 2023

New Zealand vs Bangladesh full World Cup squads: 

New Zealand WC Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and James Neesham,

Bangladesh WC Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed and Mahmudullah.

07:5913 Oct 2023

Williamson walks out for the toss!

Williamson's return is fully confirmed now as the captain walks out with his counterpart Shakib Al Hasan for the toss. It remains to be seen though who makes way for Williamson as Rachin Ravindra has come in at no.3 and has been in scintillating form so far, scoring a hundred and a fifty in the first two games.

07:5613 Oct 2023

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 11 at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023!

Smiles all around the Kiwi camp as their inspirational captain Kane Williamson looks lively as he participates in the warm-ups and is likely to play his first match of the tournament, completing his comeback from injury.

Bangladesh will face an uphill battle today against New Zealand who have been dominant so far with two wins out of two despite missing their captain.

(Published 13 October 2023, 07:56 IST)
