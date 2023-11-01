JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live: Bavuma falls for 24 as Kiwis get first wicket

Both teams will try to edge closer to the semis after a fantastic World Cup campaign thus far.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 09:26 IST

Highlights
09:1701 Nov 2023

NZ 43/1 after 10

08:2301 Nov 2023

Playing XIs

08:2001 Nov 2023

New Zealand win the toss, opt to bowl against Proteas

09:2401 Nov 2023

Over 13: Santner bowling...

12.4 Santner to de Kock, no run, a run saved by the short fine leg fielder

12.3 Santner to van der Dussen, 1

12.2 Santner to van der Dussen, no run

12.1 Santner to de Kock, 1

09:2001 Nov 2023

Over 12: NZ 53/1 de Kock 18, van der Dussen 9

11.6 Southee to de Kock, 1

11.5 Southee to van der Dussen, 1

11.4 Southee to de Kock, 1

11.3 Southee to van der Dussen, 1

11.2 Southee to de Kock, 1

11.1 Southee to van der Dussen, 1

09:1701 Nov 2023

Over 11: NZ 47/1 de Kock 15, van der Dussen 6

10.6 Santner to van der Dussen, 1

10.5 Satner to de Kock, 1 to fine leg

10.4 Santner to van der Dussen, 1 to deep point

10.3 Santner to van der Dussen, no run

10.2 Santner to de Kock, 1

10.1 Santner to de Kock, no run

09:1701 Nov 2023

NZ 43/1 after 10

A good start by South Africa but Boult striking in the ninth over has made it even for both the teams after 10. Bavuma was looking good but now has gone as Trent Boult remaind the star of the first PP with a spell of 12/1 in five overs.

09:1201 Nov 2023

Over 10: NZ 43/1 de Kock 13, van der Dussen 4

9.6 Southee to van der Dussen, no run

9.5 Southee to van der Dussen, no run

9.4 Southee to van der Dussen, no run

9.3 Southee to van der Dussen, 4, short and RVD fetches it from outside off to pull it all along the ground to the backward square leg fence for a boundary.

9.2 Southee to de Kock, 1, DROPPED, short and de Kock slashes powerfully. The ball brushes the fingers of a leaping Glenn Phillips at point and the batters get a single

9.1 Southee to de Kock, no run

09:0401 Nov 2023

Over 9: NZ 38/1 de Kock 12, van der Dussen 0

8.6 Boult to van der Dussen, no run

8.5 Boult to van der Dussen, no run

8.4 Boult to van der Dussen, no run

8.3 Boult to Bavuma, OUT, full ball and some width. Bavuma brings the front foot out and goes for a cover drive only to edge it to the only slip beside the keeper who takes a good low catch.

Bavuma c Mitchell b Boult 24(28)

8.2 Boult to de Kock, 1

8.1 Boult to de Kock, no run, short ball towards the body. de Kock is late to react and gets hit on the front shoulder

09:0001 Nov 2023

Over 8: NZ 37/0 de Kock 11, Bavuma 24

7.6 Henry to Bavuma, no run

7.5 Henry to Bavuma, 4, great footwork from the Proteas skipper there. Walks across and flicks it from outside off to midwicket boundary.

7.4 Henry to Bavuma, no run

7.3 Henry to Bavuma, no run

7.2 Henry to Bavuma, no run

7.1 Henry to Bavuma, 4, on his thighs and just glanced to fine leg fence for a boundary

08:5501 Nov 2023

Over 7: NZ 29/0 de Kock 11, Bavuma 16

6.6 Boult to de Kock, no run

6.5 Boult to de Kock, no run

6.5 wide down the leg side

6.4 Boult to de Kock, 4,full and wide and de Kock just places it between the point and cover fielder with a straight bat for boundary

6.3 Boult to de Kock, no run

6.2 Boult to de Kock, no run

6.1 Boult to de Kock, 2, flicked to square leg

08:5301 Nov 2023

Bavuma averages 61.67 in ODIs this year

His World Cup campaign has not quite matched his standards but he is looking good today. Will be aiming for a big one!

08:5001 Nov 2023

Over 6: NZ 22/0 de Kock 5, Bavuma 16

5.6 Henry to Bavuma, no run

5.5 Henry to Bavuma, no run

5.4 Henry to Bavuma, no run

5.3 Henry to Bavuma, no run

5.2 Henry to Bavuma, 6, the skipper is taking the charge today. Full and some width and Bavuma plays a beautiful lofted cover drive as the ball lands just beyond the extra cover fence

5.1 Henry to de Kock, 1 to deep backward square leg

(Published 01 November 2023, 08:21 IST)
