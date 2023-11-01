New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live: Bavuma falls for 24 as Kiwis get first wicket

12.4 Santner to de Kock, no run, a run saved by the short fine leg fielder
12.3 Santner to van der Dussen, 1
12.2 Santner to van der Dussen, no run
12.1 Santner to de Kock, 1
11.6 Southee to de Kock, 1
11.5 Southee to van der Dussen, 1
11.4 Southee to de Kock, 1
11.3 Southee to van der Dussen, 1
11.2 Southee to de Kock, 1
11.1 Southee to van der Dussen, 1
10.6 Santner to van der Dussen, 1
10.5 Satner to de Kock, 1 to fine leg
10.4 Santner to van der Dussen, 1 to deep point
10.3 Santner to van der Dussen, no run
10.2 Santner to de Kock, 1
10.1 Santner to de Kock, no run
A good start by South Africa but Boult striking in the ninth over has made it even for both the teams after 10. Bavuma was looking good but now has gone as Trent Boult remaind the star of the first PP with a spell of 12/1 in five overs.
9.6 Southee to van der Dussen, no run
9.5 Southee to van der Dussen, no run
9.4 Southee to van der Dussen, no run
9.3 Southee to van der Dussen, 4, short and RVD fetches it from outside off to pull it all along the ground to the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
9.2 Southee to de Kock, 1, DROPPED, short and de Kock slashes powerfully. The ball brushes the fingers of a leaping Glenn Phillips at point and the batters get a single
9.1 Southee to de Kock, no run
8.6 Boult to van der Dussen, no run
8.5 Boult to van der Dussen, no run
8.4 Boult to van der Dussen, no run
8.3 Boult to Bavuma, OUT, full ball and some width. Bavuma brings the front foot out and goes for a cover drive only to edge it to the only slip beside the keeper who takes a good low catch.
Bavuma c Mitchell b Boult 24(28)
8.2 Boult to de Kock, 1
8.1 Boult to de Kock, no run, short ball towards the body. de Kock is late to react and gets hit on the front shoulder
7.6 Henry to Bavuma, no run
7.5 Henry to Bavuma, 4, great footwork from the Proteas skipper there. Walks across and flicks it from outside off to midwicket boundary.
7.4 Henry to Bavuma, no run
7.3 Henry to Bavuma, no run
7.2 Henry to Bavuma, no run
7.1 Henry to Bavuma, 4, on his thighs and just glanced to fine leg fence for a boundary
6.6 Boult to de Kock, no run
6.5 Boult to de Kock, no run
6.5 wide down the leg side
6.4 Boult to de Kock, 4,full and wide and de Kock just places it between the point and cover fielder with a straight bat for boundary
6.3 Boult to de Kock, no run
6.2 Boult to de Kock, no run
6.1 Boult to de Kock, 2, flicked to square leg
His World Cup campaign has not quite matched his standards but he is looking good today. Will be aiming for a big one!
5.6 Henry to Bavuma, no run
5.5 Henry to Bavuma, no run
5.4 Henry to Bavuma, no run
5.3 Henry to Bavuma, no run
5.2 Henry to Bavuma, 6, the skipper is taking the charge today. Full and some width and Bavuma plays a beautiful lofted cover drive as the ball lands just beyond the extra cover fence
5.1 Henry to de Kock, 1 to deep backward square leg