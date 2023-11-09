New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: Boult strikes twice in the over as SL lose three early wickets

5.3 - FOUR! Now Perera lofts it just over the man at extra cover to finds the gap over the off-side.
5.2 - SIX! Full onto the stumps and Perera heaves to send it flying over midwicket. He's not going to slow down here despite the early wickets.
5.1 - No run, length delivery outside off from Southee and Perera defends to the off-side.
4.6 - 2 run, Asalanka clips it off the pads to fine leg to get off the mark.
4.5 - No run, length delivery from Boult and Asalanka leaves.
Charith Asalanka, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
4.4 - WICKET! Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult 1 (2)
Boult strikes again! Boult pitches it up outside off and Sadeera looks to defend but the away movement sees the ball take a healthy edge to slip where Mitchell takes a sharp catch. New Zealand have come flying out of the blocks here.
4.3 - 1 run, Perera takes on the short ball but pulls it to the man at deep backward square leg.
4.2 - 1 run, sharp bouncer from Boult to welcome the new batter and Sadeera blocks it awkwardly to backward square leg to get off the mark.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, right handed bat, comes to the crease
4.1 - WICKET! Kusal Mendis c Ravindra b Boult 6 (7)
Good catch by Ravindra! Mendis goes for the big slog shot over midwicket but only gets a thick leading edge that flies towards third man. Ravindra covers good ground and slides forward to take a sharp catch. That's Boult's 50th World Cup wicket!
3.6 - FOUR! Edged and safe, Perera is living a charmed live at the moment as he gets a thick edge that flies past slip.
3.5 - SIX! This time he connects cleanly as he heaves to send the full delivery flying over long-on.
3.4 - FOUR! Perera lofts it just over that man at mid-on to find the gap.
3.3 - 1 run, full onto the pads and Mendis tucks to short midwicket for a quick single.
3.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Mendis leaves.
3.1 - No run, full onto the stumps by Southee and Mendis defends.
2.6 - 1 run, Mendis dabs to third man to keep strike.
2.5 - FOUR! Unlucky for Boult as he draws a thick edge that flies past the man at slip as Mendis gets off the mark.
2.5 - Wide! Boult pitches it well outside off now.
2.4 - 1 run, Perera hacks again and gets a thick edge towards cover.
2.4 - Wide! Boult sprays it down leg.
2.3 - No run, shorter length from Boult and Perera defends.
2.2 - No run, firm drive from Perera but Boult cuts it off.
2.1 - FOUR! Full outside off from Boult and there's some away movement as Perera goes for the drive but gets a thick edge that flies past backward point.
1.6 - No run, Southee comes steaming in and fires it full outside off as Mendis shoulders arms.
Kusal Mendis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
1.5 - WICKET! Nissanka c Latham b Southee 2 (8)
This time Latham holds on! Southee draws another healthy edge this time from Nissanka and Latham makes no mistake this time. New Zealand get the early breakthrough with some movement on offer off this surface.
1.4 - 1 run, Edged and Dropped! Perera gets a healthy edge that flies to the keeper but Latham only deflects it towards third man. The keeper really should've taken that.
1.3 - No run, nice drive from Perera but it's straight to mid-off.
1.2 - No run, full outside off and Perera shoulders arms.
1.1 - 1 run, full outside off from Southee and Nissanka looks to drive but gets a thick edge to third man.
Tim Southee, right-arm fast medium, takes the other new ball.
0.6 - 1 run, excellent fielding at cover as Nissanka drives firmly to get off the mark.
0.5 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and Nissanka flicks to midwicket.
0.4 - No run, Boult draws a thick inside edge from Nissanka but it bounces past the stumps.
0.3 - No run, full onto the stumps and Nissanka defends.
0.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nissanka pushes it to point.
0.1 - No run, full onto the pads from Boult and Nissanka blocks.
Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka walk out to open the batting for Sri Lanka. They'll be looking for a quick start on what seems like a nice batting surface.
Trent Boult has the new ball in hand for New Zealand to open the attack.
There's a three-way battle that begins today, between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan to pick out India's semifinal rival.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
I was looking to bowl. But unfortunately we are batting first. Very important game today. If we do the basics well, we should do well. NZ is a calm team. We played here against and played well. One change for us. Rajitha is not playing but Chamika is playing.Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka Captain)