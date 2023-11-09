New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: Boult strikes twice in the over as SL lose three early wickets

4.6 - 2 run, Asalanka clips it off the pads to fine leg to get off the mark.

4.5 - No run, length delivery from Boult and Asalanka leaves.

Charith Asalanka, left handed bat, comes to the crease.

4.4 - WICKET! Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult 1 (2)

Boult strikes again! Boult pitches it up outside off and Sadeera looks to defend but the away movement sees the ball take a healthy edge to slip where Mitchell takes a sharp catch. New Zealand have come flying out of the blocks here.

4.3 - 1 run, Perera takes on the short ball but pulls it to the man at deep backward square leg.

4.2 - 1 run, sharp bouncer from Boult to welcome the new batter and Sadeera blocks it awkwardly to backward square leg to get off the mark.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, right handed bat, comes to the crease

4.1 - WICKET! Kusal Mendis c Ravindra b Boult 6 (7)

Good catch by Ravindra! Mendis goes for the big slog shot over midwicket but only gets a thick leading edge that flies towards third man. Ravindra covers good ground and slides forward to take a sharp catch. That's Boult's 50th World Cup wicket!