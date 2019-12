New Zealand claimed the two-Test series against England 1-0 Tuesday when the second match ended in a draw in Hamilton with rain bringing an early end to the final day.

When the players were forced from the field, just after Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson completed their centuries, New Zealand were 241 for two in their second innings, leading England by 141 runs.

Taylor was on 105 and Williamson on 104.

New Zealand won the first Test by an innings and 65 runs.