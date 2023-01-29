New Zealand win toss, bat against India in 2nd T20

New Zealand win toss, bat against India in 2nd T20

The visitors currently lead the 3-match T20I series 1-0

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 29 2023, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 19:16 ist
Skippers Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham. Credit: PTI Photo

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the tourists look to clinch the series in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

The Black Caps, who suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day matches, were unchanged in Lucknow from their convincing win in the opener.

India made one change in their bid to keep the three-match series alive. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came in for tearaway quick Umran Malik.

Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted the hosts would also have batted first had he won the toss.

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
New Zealand

What's Brewing

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

 