New Zealand win toss, bat against India in 2nd T20

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the tourists look to clinch the series in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

The Black Caps, who suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day matches, were unchanged in Lucknow from their convincing win in the opener.

India made one change in their bid to keep the three-match series alive. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came in for tearaway quick Umran Malik.

Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted the hosts would also have batted first had he won the toss.

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)