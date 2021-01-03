New Zealand win toss, bowl first against Pakistan

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch Sunday.

"We'll have a bowl. Obviously, it's a greenish looking surface but to be honest it's not as green as we would normally expect," Williamson said after winning the toss for the first time in four home Tests in the past month.

Hagley Oval is renowned as one of the fastest wickets in New Zealand and stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said he too would have preferred to bowl first.

"But the toss isn't in our hands, so we just have to try our best," he said with Pakistan looking to bounce back from their 101-run loss in the first Test.

Pakistan, who are again without regular skipper and batting mainstay Babar Azam because of ongoing problems with an injured thumb, have made one change with Zafar Gohar in for spinner Yasir Shah.

New Zealand have their own injury issues with Neil Wagner unavailable after breaking two toes during the first Test.

He has been replaced by Matt Henry while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell replaces spinner Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand need to win to sweep the series and keep alive their chances of making the World Test Championship final at Lords in June.

A draw or better will also confirm New Zealand as number one in the world rankings.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)