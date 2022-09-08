New Zealand wins toss, sends Australia in to bat

New Zealand wins toss, sends Australia in to bat in 2nd ODI

Australia won the series-opener by two wickets despite slumping to 44 for five chasing a target of 233

  Sep 08 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 11:36 ist
New Zealand cricket team. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss Thursday and sent Australia in to bat as he chases a victory to level the three-match one-day international series.

Australia won the series-opener by two wickets despite slumping to 44 for five chasing a target of 233.

Allrounder Cameron Green played an integral role in that win with an unbeaten 89 and a 158-run sixth-wicket stand with Alex Carey but was still sore two days later and was rested for Game 2.

Also Read | Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Pace bowler Sean Abbott replaced Green in the only change to Australia's winning combination.

Top-ranked New Zealand also made one change, with Tim Southee returning to replace paceman Lockie Ferguson in the bowling attack.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

