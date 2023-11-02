New Zealand World Cup campaign on shaky ground as losses, injuries pile up

New Zealand leave Pune sore and sorry after notching up their third World Cup defeat in succession against South Africa and with a mounting injury toll weighing on their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Pace bowler Matt Henry is unlikely to feature in Saturday's crunch match against Pakistan after injuring his right hamstring in the 190-run thumping by the Proteas on Wednesday.

Kyle Jamieson has been called up from New Zealand as cover for Henry and should arrive with the squad late on Thursday, the team said.

Jimmy Neesham is nursing a bruised right wrist after being struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings.

While an X-ray cleared him of broken bones, selectors may have little choice but to play the all-rounder given injury queries over Mark Chapman (calf) and Kane Williamson (thumb), who were ruled out of the South Africa game.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson, meanwhile, is nursing a right Achilles injury, though he was cleared of significant damage by a scan and selectors hope he will be available for Pakistan.

"It's sad to see guys get injured but at the same time it gives people other opportunities as well," all-rounder Daryl Mitchell told reporters.

"We're a pretty close group and we back each other and we've done it for a long period of time now."