<p>Bengaluru: On an episode of AB de Villiers’ YouTube show ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> final, his former South African team-mate Dale Steyn urged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> to win the title. Half jokingly, he even “threatened” to officially hand over the chokers’ tag, long associated with the Proteas, to the Kiwis if they fell short again.</p>.<p>It was hard to tell whether the legendary pacer was more frustrated with New Zealand’s tendency to stumble at the final hurdle or with the fact that they are rarely labelled chokers despite repeated defeats in finals. Either way, a harsh truth remains: The Black Caps often punch above their weight but that punch tends to win them a few rounds rather than the bout itself.</p>.<p>From their loss to Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup final to their most recent defeat against India in the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand have reached six ICC tournament finals during that period. Only India have made more finals with seven appearances in title deciders. Australia are third at five followed by England at three.</p>.<p>The difference lies in what happens next. While India have won three of those seven finals with all three coming since September 2024, Australia have won four out of five. England have won two out of three. New Zealand, meanwhile, have managed just one title from those six attempts: the 2023 World Test Championship against India. They have also lost three semifinals in the same period. So for us to go out and compete with teams around the world, with such a small population, is fantastic,” all-rounder Glenn Phillips said on the eve of the final.</p>.<p>But what will it take for them to finally cross that last hurdle?</p>.<p>“I guess it’s not ideal, losing finals,” skipper Mitchell Santner admitted. “When you get to this situation, you’re coming up against teams that are also playing very good cricket.”</p>.<p>In terms of skill, the Kiwis are second to none. They may not have as many global superstars as some of the bigger teams but their team spirit and tactical clarity make them one of the most competitive sides in international cricket. Watch them in the field and you see the collective effort. Look at their planning and you see how carefully they prepare for matchups. Perhaps their biggest strength is their awareness of their own limitations. They do not have a once-in-a-generation bowler like Jasprit Bumrah. They do not rely on mystery spinners or the kind of power-packed batting lineup India possess. What they do have is the ability to maximise every resource at their disposal.</p>.<p>Santner goes about his job efficiently, without theatrics. Matt Henry keeps batters quiet through control more than cunning. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert can be as explosive as anyone, even if they do not attract the same spotlight. Daryl Mitchell often operates like an undercover agent, doing the damage before opponents realise it.</p>.<p>When all these parts come together, New Zealand function like a well-oiled machine. And that is usually the case until the final.</p>.<p>The Kiwis have every reason to be proud of what they have achieved. They also never miss a chance to point out their limited talent pool. That raises an uncomfortable question. Could they be unconsciously satisfied with simply reaching the final? Once the goal becomes making the final rather than winning it, it becomes difficult to keep your competitive juices flowing.</p>.<p>Michael Gervais, a high-performance psychologist who has worked with multiple gold-medal-winning US Olympic teams, argues that athletes must reset their focus after major milestones. The key, he says, is to return to the process rather than the achievement. Success can easily make people outcome-focused or even complacent.</p>.<p>Elite performers, he explains, try to stay in the present and focus on the next action, not on the milestone they have already reached. Without that reset, motivation and intensity can fade.</p>.<p>New Zealand’s run of final defeats suggests that perhaps the time has come for such a reset. Reaching the final is an achievement. Winning it requires holding on to the same hunger and mental edge that got them there in the first place.</p>.<p><strong>Highlights</strong> - New Zealand in ICC events since 2015 2015 ODI World Cup: Lost to Australia 2019 ODI World Cup: Lost to England 2021 World Test Championship: Won vs India 2021 T20 World Cup: Lost to Australia 2025 Champions Trophy: Lost to India 2026 T20 World Cup: Lost to India</p>