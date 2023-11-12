New Zealand's Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

New Zealand's in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with World Cup hosts India in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Black Caps take on Rohit Sharma's side with a place in next Sunday's final at stake.

The two nations will face off at the Wankhede Stadium with Ravindra having emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings to sit second on the list of leading scorers at the tournament so far.