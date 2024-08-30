New Zealand's Sophie Devine to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

New Zealand's Sophie Devine will step down as Twenty20 captain after the Women's T20 World Cup in October, governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Allrounder Devine will remain as the captain in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

"With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times," the 34-year-old said in a statement.