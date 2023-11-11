Next progression is to have a bigger pool of players: Afghanistan coach

"So as a coach and as a member of the team, we're disappointed with that, but you can't have everything. You can't win always. But I see some good improvement."

Bowling has always been their strength but in this World Cup, Ibrahim Zadran (376), Azmat Omarzai (353), Rahmat Shah (320) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (310) shone with the bat as Afghanistan managed to chase down targets in three of their four wins.