Nitish Kumar Reddy emerges as India's all-round hope for 2027 ODI World Cup

<p>Dharamsala: For all his antics on and off the field that often attract a lot of flak, there’s no denying the fact that Hardik Pandya is an invaluable asset to this Indian team in limited-overs cricket. That’s because he’s a gun all-rounder, one who can make game-changing impacts with both bat and ball, and there’s hardly anyone close to him in the country at the moment.</p>.<p>But the big problem with Pandya is the frequent injury breakdowns. The chronic back problem from the early part of his career that forced him to go under the knife in 2019, the freak ankle injury in the 2023 World Cup, the recurrence of back spasms during this IPL and quadriceps strain that ruled him out of the just-begun Afghanistan series… the list is endless and may never end despite Indian think-tank’s best efforts to protect a rare species like him.</p>.<p>A ray of hope, however, has come in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, the man who shot into the limelight with an exceptional century in just his second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2024-25 series against Australia. As evidenced in that knock, in fact during the series itself and thereafter, he’s more of a batter who can bowl gentle medium pace rather than being equally skilled in both disciplines. That’s the facet of his game the shy 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam is trying to improve as he attempts to lock in the key seaming all-rounder slot for the 2027 ODI World Cup.</p>.Shubman Gill, bowlers dominate as India win first ODI against Afghanistan.<p>With the marquee event scheduled to be held in pace-friendly South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October-November, such cricketers will be of vital importance and Nitish has begun work on it in right earnest over the last few months. </p>.<p>Sensing the need to improve his bowling speed by several notches to be more effective, Nitish reached out to fast-bowling and high-performance coach Steffan Jones just before the IPL after chancing upon the sought-after Englishman on social media. Although the stint with the former County player lasted only a week, the results have been phenomenal.</p>.<p>Jones, who has worked with the likes of Jofra Archer and Prasidh Krishna through his association with Rajasthan Royals as well as his own PaceLab consultancy, suggested three key changes to Nitish. First was fine-tuning the front-on action, changes to stride lengths, and then better delivery techniques. A fast learner, Nitish implemented those inputs instantly and even he has been left amazed with the output. </p>.<p>During the IPL, there were occasions when Nitish tipped the speed gun at 139 kmph. But more importantly, he could consistently crank it up from late 120s to mid-130s, a significant jump that makes a world of difference. At the same time, Nitish has also added ammunition to his bowling, like slower deliveries and yorkers — the perfect blockhole ball that scalped Afghanistan’s centurion Rahmatullah Gurbaz in the opening ODI on Saturday at the HPCA Stadium. In terms of workload too, Nitish bowled a total of 31 overs in the IPL and bagged 8 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad - the best of his career. </p>.<p>Over the next seven months, India will play one-dayers against England, West Indies, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. It’s a crucial road to the World Cup, where careers will be made, and Nitish is aware of the fact that Pandya’s absence this series has given him a golden opportunity to make a strong case for himself. </p>.<p>“As I always keep telling myself, as an all-rounder, I have to do both jobs for my team. That’s when the team is going to be in a great position. So I just have to show up when the captain gives me the ball and when the team needs some runs. I just have to show some intent. That’s how I see myself as an all-rounder,” said Nitish on Saturday.</p>.<p>The start has been promising. Nitish will be hoping to be more consistent.</p>