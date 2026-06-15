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Homesportscricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy emerges as India's all-round hope for 2027 ODI World Cup

The man who shot into the limelight with an exceptional century in just his second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2024-25 series against Australia.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:20 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:20 IST
Sports NewsCricket

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