No decision yet on Babar Azam's future as Pakistan's captain: PCB

"I have asked them (Kirsten and Mahmood) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten's report on the World Cup," he told media here.

"Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action.

"No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a very comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media.

"Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications and I don't want that in our cricket," he added.

Naqvi also said that he was in touch with some former players and was seeking suggestions from them but made it clear that he was only in touch with those players who sincerely want betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"I have been in the board for four months and I am looking at everything and believe me there is a lot to be done to improve things within the PCB besides the team. But I don't want to jump to conclusions and make hasty decisions."