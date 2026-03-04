<p>Srinagar: For years, young boys in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir </a>grew up as devoted cricket fans — huddled around television sets, cheering for favourite international players, memorising batting averages, imitating cover drives in narrow lanes.<br><br>Wearing the India jersey was a fantasy reserved for screens and posters.<br><br>Today, that dream feels closer.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir scripts history; defeats Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title .<p>The historic triumph of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy </a>against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has altered the imagination of an entire generation. When J&K clinched their maiden Ranji title on February 28, 2026 — sealing it with a commanding 291-run first-innings lead over heavyweights Karnataka — the victory travelled far beyond <a href="http://deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a>. It reached school grounds in Sopore, orchards in Shopian and dusty pitches in downtown Srinagar.<br><br>It told young Kashmiris: you are no longer just spectators of Indian cricket. You can be its future.</p>.Ranji Trophy 2026: Deconstructing Karnataka's defeat in the final.<p>After the win, spinner Sahil Lotra called it “a very special moment… a massive achievement to fulfil the dream.” He spoke of years of preparation and clarity in roles — of a team that believed it belonged. That sense of belonging is now echoing among teenagers picking up bats across the Valley.<br><br>Fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who finished the season as one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers, said after the final that the goal was never just participation but proving that J&K could compete with the best. Competing — and beating — established giants has become the defining image of this campaign.<br><br>For young cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ranji Trophy is not just another tournament. It is India’s traditional proving ground — the arena that has shaped national stars for decades. To conquer it is to announce readiness for bigger stages.</p>.Glued to screens, Jammu & Kashmir celebrates historic Ranji Trophy triumph.<p>Former India all-rounder Parvez Rasool described the triumph as a “proud and emotional moment” for J&K. For Rasool — once the lone face of Kashmiri aspiration in Indian cricket — this victory represents something larger: a pipeline, not an exception.<br><br>Across academies in Srinagar, coaches report a surge in inquiries. Parents who once viewed cricket as a hobby now discuss structured training, nutrition and state trials.<br><br>A 15-year-old opener at a city academy summed it up simply: “Earlier we wanted to watch India win. Now we want to play for India.”<br><br>That shift — from fandom to ambition — may be the real legacy of this title.<br><br>In a region long defined by conflict headlines, sport is emerging as a new narrative of integration and opportunity. The Ranji win has strengthened the idea that national platforms are accessible to talent from every corner of the country. In a cricket-obsessed nation, that symbolism matters.<br><br>The victory also underscores how sustained investment in infrastructure, exposure tours and transparent selection pathways can unlock potential. Over the past few years, structured domestic cricket, better facilities and competitive match practice have quietly built the foundation for this breakthrough.<br><br>Now, the results are visible.<br><br>Children who once practised with tennis balls on uneven patches are talking about fitness regimes and red-ball technique. They follow domestic scorecards with the same intensity once reserved for international matches. The blue India jersey is no longer just merchandise — it is a target.<br><br>The Ranji Trophy will remain a milestone in the history of Jammu and Kashmir cricket. But its deeper impact lies in mindset. A generation that grew up admiring Indian cricketers from afar now sees itself as part of that journey.<br><br>From merely watching India to wanting to wear the India cap — that is the transformation this triumph has delivered.<br><br>And in the Valley’s cricket grounds, the next dream has already begun.</p>