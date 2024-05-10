IPL 2024: No longer vintage but Kohli is still quite remarkable: Tom Moody

Dharamsala: Virat Kohli is not without his limitations but the star Indian batter has made up for them with his commitment to training, feels former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody.

Armed with his powerful slog-sweep, Kohli has been able to counter the spinners in the middle overs, and on Thursday after blazing his way to a 47-ball 92, the 35-year-old effected the key run-out of Shashank Singh with a superb direct hit from deep mid-wicket against Punjab Kings.

"It's quite remarkable, especially considering he's not the same as the vintage Virat Kohli, but he's also not 21 anymore; he's 30. So, that's brilliant what he's done there," Moody said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

"Running in from the deep, throwing himself to the ground, and managing to make the throw from that position is no easy feat. That's something we've definitely taken into consideration. It's truly extraordinary," he said.

The knock took Kohli's season total to 634 at an average of 70.44 from 12 matches with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at a distant second (541 from 11 matches).

Emphasising his agility and contribution with the bat despite his age, Moody said: "He's not just a fielder; he's also contributed with the bat, scoring 92 runs and spending considerable time out in the middle.