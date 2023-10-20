No major damage: Rohit on Hardik injury

Pune: There was a lot of anxiety in the Indian camp when Hardik Pandya limped off the field after twisting his ankle during the Bangladesh innings. The all-rounder sustained the injury following the third delivery of his first over, and innings' ninth over, as he tried to stop a drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.
He looked visibly in pain and barely managed to land his right foot before the medical attention arrived. After a lengthy treatment, Hardik got up with his right ankle strapped. He limped back his bowling mark, tried running before deciding to walk off the field following a brief mid-field conversation with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who bowled the remaining three overs.
BCCI later sent an update which read: "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans", while former England captain Nasser Hussain disclosed that the Baroda player would not be returning to the field for the remainder of Bangladesh innings.
While there were many insinuations about the possible nature of injury formed on the basis of visuals of India's dressing room -- where Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit, batting coach Vikram Rathour, with Hardik seated amid them, were seen in an animated discussion -- the Indian skipper quelled any major concern during post-match presentation ceremony.
"He pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, that is good for us," Rohit said. "But obviously with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required (to get him ready in time)."
As the pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik plays a vital role in the balance of the team. He has shown he is capable of bowling full complement of overs and provide both depth and solidity to the batting line-up at No. 6.