<p>Lahore: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.</p>.<p>Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, refuted the reports to that effect that appeared in a section of the media.</p>.<p>“No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well,” Mir told reporters here.</p>.Controversy in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI match: Salman Agha's run-out sparks 'Spirit of Cricket' debate.<p>Mir noted that each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores so the board is contemplating making them responsible for their performances.</p>.<p>“But nothing is final and no player has been fined,” he added.</p>.<p>It has been reported that each Pakistan player were fined PKR five million after the team’s exit from the ICC showpiece without reaching the last four stage.</p>.<p>Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories.</p>.<p>The players also get a share of the logo sponsorship deal signed by the board.</p>.<p>Last year. it was also agreed that the players would get a 3 percent share of the annual revenues that the PCB gets from the International Cricket Council, which amounts close to $34 million a year. </p>