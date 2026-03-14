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No player has been fined for T20 World Cup exit: PCB

Mir noted that each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores so the board is contemplating making them responsible for their performances.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World CupPCB

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