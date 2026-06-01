No RCB victory parade in Bengaluru as fans celebrate IPL triumph indoors

<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> lifted their second consecutive IPL title, the fans will not be able to celebrate the victory with the team in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> after the franchise decided against holding a parade to avoid crowd agitation. </p><p>11 fans were killed near M Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB hastily arranged a victory parade following their maiden title win on June 4, 2025.</p><p>The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>.</p>.RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL trophy to Bengaluru stampede victims.<p>Apart from the fact that the political function is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan at 4.10 pm, the Governor's residence is in close proximity to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event is expected to see large attendance from across the state. </p><p>The ceremony, which is to be attended by several dignitaries, will also require considerable deployment of police personnel, and it will be tough for the state police department to spare men for another high-voltage function, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>The RCB management thought it was better to adhere to the police notification, prohibiting public celebrations on city streets, as last year it led to a deadly stampede. </p>.With departed souls in mind, fans in Bengaluru celebrate another IPL win in the 'right spirit'.<p>"It is highly unlikely that there will be any activities in Bengaluru. There are certain guidelines in place, and we need to stick to them," a RCB source indicated to <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The Royal Challengers lifted their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday.</p><p>Bengaluru city police had issued an advisory on Friday requesting the public to avoid holding road celebrations, creating disturbances or engaging in fights if RCB win the IPL final.</p><p>Besides, RCB top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal will have to join the Indian Test squad on Mullanpur by Wednesday ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, while others like Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (Australia), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) and Romario Shepherd (West Indies) too have upcoming national team obligations.</p>