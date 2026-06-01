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Homesportscricket

No RCB victory parade in Bengaluru as fans celebrate IPL triumph indoors

The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:19 IST
Sports NewsBengaluru newsCricketRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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