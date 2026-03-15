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'No team bigger': Jay Shah reacts to Bangladesh, Pakistan's pre-T20 World Cup row

Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament despite being assured by the ICC, resulting in them being replaced by Scotland.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World CupBangladeshICCJay Shah

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