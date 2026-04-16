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'Not all games are going to be 230, 240': Virat Kohli says he is adapting to T20 demands

Kohli struck a 34-ball 49 to set up RCB’s chase of 146, which they completed in 15.1 overs.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 01:52 IST
sportsVirat KohliT20Interview

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