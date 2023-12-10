Not just another Bengalurean

Bengaluru: On long and undoubtedly arduous journeys between her residence in Banaswadi and Nice Cricket Academy in Yelahanka for ‘nets’, Vrinda Dinesh dreamt of being on the same field as Alyssa Healy at some point in her life.
Well, the time is now.
During the second Women’s Premier League auction, the 22-year-old from Karnataka was pouched by the UP Warriorz for an “unbelievable” sum of Rs 1.3 crore.
And, Alyssa Healy is the captain of the Warriorz.
“… even this morning I was thinking of how it would be to play alongside Alyssa, it’s bizarre how life works. I cannot believe I am going to be on the same side as her,” said the articulate batter.
When asked why she picked Healy as her idol, Vrinda said she saw herself, rather her style of batting, in the Australian legend. It’s a rather ironic turn of events because only a few years ago people would refer to Vrinda as a ‘Test batter’.
“I didn’t have the strength to strike the ball and I didn’t have that aggression, but once I started lifting weights and stopped simply trying to hit the ball without holding my base firmly, everything changed,” she spoke as if touching on a long-forgotten past.
As a testament to her new-found power-hitting prowess, Vrinda scored 477 runs in 11 innings earlier this year to win Karnataka the Senior Women’s ODI Trophy.
Even a look at her recent Senior Women’s T20 Trophy scores is reflective of this transition from calculated accumulator to calculated aggressor.
Her evolution drew attention from several WPL franchises, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Giants, since July.
But Vrinda still wasn’t so sure about getting picked for her base price of Rs 10 lakh, let alone over ten times that.
“…I don’t recollect loving anything more than cricket,” she segued, as if still unsure of the events of Saturday. “I started playing at around 13 because my uncle and cousin played cricket, and around that time I was picked for the State Under-19 side.”
Even Irfan Sait, who was her first coach before she moved to NCA around five years ago, told DH that the girl was always talented and had all the makings of a great player once she dialled in her fundamentals.
“Yeah, I could move to other academies but coaches Kiran Upper sir and Arjun Dev sir are brilliant with me. I have progressed so quickly, and the academy is always open to me to train,” she says.
When asked if she is clubbed with the boys at ‘nets’, she lets out a chuckle. “I was scared to play them at first because I got hit everywhere, and they are all around 19 and quick. I got used to them over time and it genuinely helped me improve my game,” she says.
“Now, they are scared of me,” she adds.
They should be. Vrinda wasn’t built brittle, and she is only going to get harder and better with time. This, the WPL, however, is only a means to an end.
A spot in the Indian team is what she is after, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to let anything come in the way of that, least of all Bengaluru’s traffic.