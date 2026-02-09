Menu
Not just another cup: The India vs New Zealand T20I Series Trophy

The trophy also sits within a wider pattern of engagement by IDFC FIRST Bank with sport in India
Last Updated : 09 February 2026
Published 09 February 2026

