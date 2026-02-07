Menu
Not just my lips every part of my body prayed for dropped catch: Faheem Ashraf

Ashraf made full use of the reprieve to smash 24 off that over including three sixes and a four to turn the game on its head and earn Pakistan much-needed full points.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 13:01 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 13:01 IST
