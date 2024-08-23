Not many takers as PCB sells broadcast rights for nearly half of reserve price

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has settles for nearly half of its reserve price kept for selling broadcasting rights for the international home matches between the period of August 2024 and December 2026.

The broadcasting rights for the Pakistan region have been sold for PKR 1.72 billion, which is at least PKR 1.48 billion less than the initial reserve price of PKR 3.2 billion the board kept for selling the rights.

However, the PCB officials, without having sharing any figures, claim that the rights were sold at more than twice the amount from the previous rights cycle (FTP 2021 to 2024).

As per available details, the PCB recently sold its Pakistan region broadcasting rights for the 28-month period to a Pakistani consortium of ARY and Tower Sports and claimed to have sold it for a higher amount when compared with the last contract.