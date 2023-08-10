Not rounded without all-rounders

One can't put India's aggressive method on Tuesday down to conditions, because the pitches for all three matches have been on the slower side with marginal differences. The difference, though, was India's intent, which only surfaces intermittently but not frequently enough to make them seize the big moments. From where and why that inconsistency comes isn't clear.

Is it the lack of batting depth which is basically the result of a lack of all-rounders? If India play an extra batter, their bowling will be thin, which they aren't comfortable with. So, they are trusting their seven batters, including two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, to do the job for them.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today. If the batters score runs, then you don't need someone at number eight," said skipper Hardik Pandya after India's win.

The operative word here is "if". If the (top-order) batters fall early, as happened during the first two T20s, the middle-order retreats into a shell, the lack of extra batting cushion preventing them from playing without the concern of exposing the long tail early. To offset this imbalance, India need more all-rounders. The problem is that they don't have many to choose from. It's shocking that despite having the best T20 franchise league in the world for 15 years now, India haven't been able to unearth a set of quality all-rounders.

"That's what happens when you don't have multi-dimensional cricketers," says former India opener WV Raman, commenting on batters' inconsistent approach. "We also have to see these players are very young and we can't equate IPL with international cricket. In India, the nature of the pitches is almost similar throughout the country, and suddenly when you encounter different tracks while playing different formats in quick succession, it becomes challenging. It doesn't allow you to play the game you would like to.

"Also the pressure to perform in international cricket is much more than in IPL. There are too many contenders fighting for too few slots in the Indian team."