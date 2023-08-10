Not thinking about India selection now, says Prithvi Shaw after double ton in county cricket

"Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... they're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it," he added.

Playing in his maiden county season, Shaw looked in sublime touch on Wednesday as he smashed 28 fours and 11 sixes en route to his second List A double century.

Shaw said with the sun shinning bright, the batting conditions were ideal, adding that he felt it was his day to go big.

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today (Wednesday) so it was really looking good. I wasn't thinking about anything.

"You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that. When I got 150 I thought I was timing the ball really well and this could be the day to go bigger," he said.

With the innings, the Mumbai batter bettered his highest List A score of 227, which he had scored against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2021.

"The 227 was in my head to be honest. I spoke to Whitey (Sam Whiteman) when he was there and I told him it's 227, my highest score," Shaw said.

"It was a good team effort all around. I always try and win matches for the team and I'm the kind of a player who puts my team first and then myself."