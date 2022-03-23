'Not too long to go now': Virat Kohli starts countdown for IPL 2022

Ahead of the start of the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a throwback picture relishing his stylish knock in the cash-rich league.

IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

And RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli shared a picture on KOO expressing his excitement ahead of the opening match.

"Not too long to go now", Kohli captioned the post.

Not too long to go now⏳ pic.twitter.com/CzFOYqf53M — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, RCB has named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the new skipper of the franchise. Kohli is happy and excited to pass on the baton to du Plessis.

"First and foremost the most important news is that Faf is going to be the captain of RCB and I couldn't be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend. Someone that I have known well over the years. We have been in touch for many years now and he is one of the few guys I have known apart from cricket and we get along really well. So, absolutely excited for him to lead RCB. To lead this amazing franchise and to play under him," said Kohli on Twitter earlier this month.

Coming to IPL matches, the games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

Check out DH's latest videos: