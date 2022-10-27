Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 27 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 13:00 ist
Credit: Twitter/@Jayshah

In a move to tackle gender discrimination in cricket, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the body is going to implement a pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers.

Following this, the match fee for both men and women will now be the same.

More to follow...

