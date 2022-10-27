Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In a move to tackle gender discrimination in cricket, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the body is going to implement a pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers.

Following this, the match fee for both men and women will now be the same.

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

More to follow...