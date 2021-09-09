Another member of team India's staff tests positive

Now India's junior physio tests positive, team cancels practice

The BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio

PTI
PTI, Manchester,
  • Sep 09 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 17:28 ist
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) talks with India's captain Virat Kohli during a team practice session ahead of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on September 8, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning here on Friday.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI, casting a fresh shadow on the final Test.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation after head coach Ravi Shastri contracted the virus during the Oval Test.

It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.

"The results of the RT-PCR tests are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source.

The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

Besides Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are also isolating in London. Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

