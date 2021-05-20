Of course we are better: Mohammed Shami compares Indian quicks with New Zealand pacers

After suffering an injury during the third Test against Australia, 6 months ago, Mohammed Shami will join the Test team in the upcoming tour of England.

In England, India will face New Zealand for the World Test Championship final before the 5-match series against England.

When speaking about the comparison with the Kiwis, the right-arm pacer believes that India's bowling unit is superior to their competitors because the records speak for themselves.

Comparing the trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and himself to Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Niel Wagner, he said that Indians are better.

“Obviously, we are better. When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down, we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well," Shami said in a conversation with Sports Tak

“If you see our records, you will have an idea of what I'm talking about. Fans don't become fans overnight; they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

“The top two teams have reached the final and the match is in England. Conditions won't be one-sided for either team. It will be a good match I think, both teams are balanced and solid. I don't think either team will leave any lose point,” Shami said.