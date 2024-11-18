Omkar Salvi named RCB's bowling coach

<p>Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise's bowling coach, a reward for guiding Mumbai to Ranji Tropy and Irani Trophy titles last season.</p>.<p>A well-known name on the domestic circuit, Omkar has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.</p>.<p>"Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB's Bowling Coach," the franchise tweeted.</p>.Maxwell lauds RCB for explaining reasons behind not retaining him, calls his exit 'beautiful'.<p>"Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic season duties." He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23.</p>.<p>In between, he will also oversee Mumbai's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.</p>.<p>Omkar, who is the younger brother of former India player Avishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.</p>.<p>This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after his tenure at KKR.</p>.<p>RCB have never won an IPL title despite participating in it since the tournament's inaugural edition way back in 2008. </p>