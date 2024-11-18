Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Omkar Salvi named RCB's bowling coach

A well-known name on the domestic circuit, Omkar has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 16:28 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us