Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors

The MCA in an announcement for the 2024-25 season said that Patil, a former Mumbai cricketer who played 33 first-class matches from 1989-90 to 1993-94, will head the senior men’s and U-23 selection committee with other members being Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackrey, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligati.