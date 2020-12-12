On his birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes for resolution to farmers' agitation

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished on his birthday for a resolution to the grievances of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws, saying that birthdays are an opportunity to fulfill one's desire rather than just celebrating.

"I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government. Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of our nation and I truly believe that there is no problem which cannot be resolved through peaceful dialogue," Singh, who turned 39 today, wrote in a Twitter post.

The former Indian all-rounder distanced himself from the remarks made by his father Yograj Singh on the farmer protests. He said he is 'saddened and upset' by the statements made by Yograj Singh but clarified that "his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner."

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Singh also urged everyone to continue taking precautions to fight Covid-19. "The pandemic is not over yet and we need to continue to be careful to defeat the virus completely," he said.

The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June. However, early in September 2020, gave in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association to come out of retirement.

(With agency inputs)