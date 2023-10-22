‘Opener’ Jansen ready to make big contributions with bat for South Africa in World Cup

Mumba: The cricketing world might be in awe of Marco Jansen’s blistering 42-ball 75 against England, but the South African is firm about progressing further in his journey as an all-rounder, and he is banking on his experience as an ‘opener.’

South Africa’s humongous 229-run win included a sensational maiden ODI fifty in ODI cricket by Jansen, who added 151 runs for a record sixth-wicket partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (109).