Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Order barring use of India or Indian selective action, not uniform policy: DCCI responds to ministry

The ministry issued the direction on Friday, saying that since the BCCI-backed DCCI is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), usage of India or Indian by the body is unauthorised.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us