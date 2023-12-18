'Outstanding' Warner can play Test cricket for another year, feels Ian Healy

Sydney: David Warner can continue playing Test cricket for another year if he continues his imperious form displayed against Pakistan in the just concluded first Test in Perth, former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy said.

The 37-year-old, who scored a match winning 164 off 211 ball in the first innings against Pakistan in the opening Test, which Australia won by 360 runs, is playing his swansong series as he is likely to bid adieu to the longest format of the game after the third Test in Sydney in his home ground.

"What I love about him is his durability. We all know how fit he must be because he's maintained his pace between wickets. I just love the way that he kept going and his feet moved," Healy said on SEN Radio.

"This is the bit I agree about Mitchell Johnson and what he said about, ‘Why have a swansong, your last three years hasn't been very good and now you're picking the way you can retire’.